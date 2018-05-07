Dortmund Midfielder Facing 'Sanction' After Confirming Managerial Change This Summer

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Borussia Dortmund's injury-prone midfielder Sebastian Rode is facing a fine over comments he made during a recent TV appearance.

The 27-year-old was discussing the future of the club's manager Peter Stöger, when he claimed that the under-fire head coach would be replaced this summer - something which has been highly speculated in recent weeks.

"We assume that," Rode told Sky about Stöger's rumoured exit. "We're sure we'll have a new one next season."

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

But Rode's comments haven't gone down well with officials back in Dortmund. The club's CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, confirmed that he would sit down with the midfielder this week before imposing a sanction - which is expected to be a fine.

"We will ask him for a conversation and sanction him accordingly," Watzke told Monday's edition of Kicker.

Borussia Dortmund have been without Rode since before a ball was even kicked in the Bundesliga this season, with his only appearance coming in the club's defeat in the German Super Cup back in August.

Dortmund are expected to have a managerial makeover this summer, with names like Julian Nagelsmann, Lucien Favre and most recently André Villas-Boas all being linked with the job in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The club will also be faced with preparing for life without Roman Weidenfeller next season. The German goalkeeper was an unused substitute against Mainz on Saturday in what could have been his last ever appearance at the Westfalenstadion after 16 years in Dortmund.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)