Emotional Arsene Wenger Believes Arsenal 'Will Challenge' Next Season Following His Departure

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes the club have every opportunity of succeeding in the future after watching his Arsenal side destroy Burnley 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners emphatic win prevented Burnley from drawing level with them on points, swiftly putting an end to the Clarets impressive run of recent form. In an emotionally charged occasion, Arsenal dominated from start to finish, with Wenger suggesting after the game that his replacement has all the tools necessary to enjoy a successful first season at the helm.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I think it's better if I don't speak publicly about the next manager because I am not involved in the story. I have nothing to do with that." Wenger told Sky Sports.


"I just think he inherits a team which is much better than people think it is. I am convinced. With the right additions this team will challenge next year."

Wenger was subsequently asked how it feels to be leaving after spending over two decades at the club, with the 68-year-old suggesting that he is yet to digest the reality that he is departing.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I have to deal with that," Wenger said. "It is a story that ends, and I can see it one way. I can only say we have been very lucky to be manager for 22 years. But is it a new start for me."


Arsenal still have two games to play this season, as they first travel to Leicester on Wednesday night, before ending the season with a trip to Huddersfield for Wenger's last hurrah.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)