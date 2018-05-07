Emotional Arsene Wenger Believes Arsenal 'Will Challenge' Next Season Following His Departure

Departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes the club have every opportunity of succeeding in the future after watching his Arsenal side destroy Burnley 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners emphatic win prevented Burnley from drawing level with them on points, swiftly putting an end to the Clarets impressive run of recent form. In an emotionally charged occasion, Arsenal dominated from start to finish, with Wenger suggesting after the game that his replacement has all the tools necessary to enjoy a successful first season at the helm.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I think it's better if I don't speak publicly about the next manager because I am not involved in the story. I have nothing to do with that." Wenger told Sky Sports.





"I just think he inherits a team which is much better than people think it is. I am convinced. With the right additions this team will challenge next year."

Wenger was subsequently asked how it feels to be leaving after spending over two decades at the club, with the 68-year-old suggesting that he is yet to digest the reality that he is departing.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"I have to deal with that," Wenger said. "It is a story that ends, and I can see it one way. I can only say we have been very lucky to be manager for 22 years. But is it a new start for me."





Arsenal still have two games to play this season, as they first travel to Leicester on Wednesday night, before ending the season with a trip to Huddersfield for Wenger's last hurrah.