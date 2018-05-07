Internazionale captain Mauro Icardi is often linked with a move away from San Siro, and the Nerazzurri have brilliantly fought off interest from Europe's biggest financial powerhouses to hold onto the Argentine goal machine year after year.

But ahead of the 2018/19 season, and with Icardi extremely unlikely to appear at the World Cup this summer, Inter will not have a better chance to find their star striker a new club and build for the next chapter in the club's history.

Straight off the bat let's get something clear. There are few players across Europe, let alone in Italy, who have what Icardi has. Star quality, leadership, and the ability to shine in the face of adversity - that's what makes Icardi one of the best strikers on the planet.

But Inter finishing more than 20 points behind Juventus every season is hardly what you'd expect from one of Europe's best goalscorers.

Despite those who still begrudge the 25-year-old for the whole Maxi Lopez fiasco, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't think Icardi should be starting week in week out at a Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

Mauro Icardi has scored 28 goals in Serie A this season; the most by an Inter Milan player in a single campaign since Antonio Angelillo (33) in 1958/59.



🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/RGRhsSUrFG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 6, 2018

Inter's ability to hold onto the Argentine striker for as long as they have has already seen his price skyrocket just because of the inflated transfer market, and the Italian side would be reimbursed very well for allowing Icardi to leave this summer.

Couple that with the arrival of Lautaro Martínez from Racing Club - a deal which is all but confirmed - and Inter have the potential to have a ready-made replacement, as well as pennies to spend elsewhere in the squad, next season.

The impressive loan spells of João Cancelo and Rafinha have fans eager for both players to join permanently next year, and Icardi's sale this summer would allow those deals to go through without a hitch.

Additionally, the extra money gained through selling Icardi would put the Nerazzurri in a much stronger position in fending off interest in their in-demand defender, Milan Škriniar.

Gabriel Barbosa will also return to San Siro following a year out on loan with Benfica and Santos, with hopes high that the 21-year-old can finally live up to his potential.

Geoffrey Kondogbia and João Mário will also return from temporary spells away from the club, although the former is being linked with a permanent move to Valencia, and the latter is far from a popular figure in Lombardy.

Nevertheless, Icardi's sale this summer would offer Inter with countless opportunities to rework their squad and return to the Champions League on a consistent basis, while

also offering the striker a chance to prove himself at the highest level of European football.