Jurgen Klopp Looks to Strenghten Squad in the Summer to Compete with Man City

Jurgen Klopp expects Liverpool to sign at least two more players this summer as they look to close the gap between themselves and champions Manchester City.

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Liverpool have already agreed a deal to sign Guinean midfielder Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, and reports emerged on Sunday linking the Reds with Lyon's Nabil Fekir and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Speaking at a news conference before Liverpool's defeat at Chelsea, Klopp revealed his intention to strengthen his thinning squad.

“We will probably sign a couple more players in the summer because we need more depth in the squad," Klopp said, as quoted by the Sport Review.

“To bring in players who are 200 per cent better than what we have will be difficult but we had a problem when [Philippe] Coutinho left and Adam Lallana and then Emre Can became injured.

“You can never remove all injury risk and the boys still did brilliantly, but of course we will try to strengthen the squad because that’s how it is.”

Recent injuries to key players, including season-ending ones for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez, have exposed the lack of depth in Liverpool's squad.

The players looked tired and jaded in Sunday's defeat at Chelsea - a result which leaves the Reds clinging onto their place in the top four. Victory over Brighton next week will confirm their place in next season's Champions League though.

Liverpool are 22 points behind Manchester City, but they have inflicted three defeats on Pep Guardiola's team this season, including two in the Champions League.

