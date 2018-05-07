Leicester Suffer Another Injury Setback After Defender Picks Up Shoulder Problem in West Ham Loss

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Leicester City have suffered another injury setback after Aleksandar Dragovic picked up a shoulder knock in the Foxes' 2-0 defeat to West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

The loss means Claude Puel's side are winless in five but arguably more damaging was Dragovic becoming the latest player to be added to their injury list.

As reported by the Leicester Mercury, the defender was a doubt for the fixture due to illness, but suffered an injury following a challenge from Irons striker Andy Carroll.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Speaking after the game about the details of the injury, Puel revealed: "I don't know for the moment. I don't have the information. I hope it is not an important injury, I hope."

Dragovic has struggled to maintain a spot in the first team, but he did impress when captain Wes Morgan was injured only to be benched as soon as Morgan returned to action.

The on loan defender is reportedly unlikely to extend his stay at Leicester and is apparently unhappy at the club. Journalist Geoff Peters did state that he might make his move permanent if there is managerial change at Leicester.

Christian Fuchs and Vicente Iborra both also suffered injuries in the defeat to West Ham, but Danny Simpson could return for the visit of Arsenal. 

Marc Albrighton may also feature, although Leicester are waiting to hear back from the FA to see if Albrighton will receive a further match ban after he was charged for misconduct against Crystal Palace - where the Eagles ran out 5-0 victors against Leicester.

