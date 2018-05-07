Man City's Bejamin Mendy Provides Injury Update in Bid for Fitness Ahead of World Cup This Summer

Benjamin Mendy has provided an injury update ahead of Manchester City's final two games of the season and France's final World Cup squad submission deadline.

The full back has endured a tough debut season in Manchester having shown so much promise with his former club Monaco last season. Expectations were high for Mendy, but two devastating injuries - including an anterior cruciate ligament rupture - has limited the Frenchman to just seven appearances in all competitions this season.

He made his return from injury during City's 5-0 thrashing of Swansea, playing the final 15 minutes of the game, and was also brought on as a substitute in the goalless draw with Huddersfield at the weekend.

Speaking to SFR Sport, Mendy provided an injury update assuring that he is both physically and mentally ready for the World Cup this summer. He said: "I will do what everyone else will do, I will try and get as many minutes under my belt as possible. We will see when the list comes out. Physically and mentally, I am there and I am ready to go to Russia."

He is now fighting for his place in Pep Guardiola's side once again, and will be keen to play a part in City's final two league games against Brighton and Southampton in order to impress Didier Deschamps as he looks to finalise his World Cup squad in the coming weeks.

City fans in the meantime will be happy to see the defender back on the pitch and will be looking forward to seeing more of him in action next season when they look to defend their Premier League title.