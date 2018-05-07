PSG 'Worried' Adrien Rabiot Could Leave as Barcelona Eye Summer Move for France International

Spanish champions Barcelona are said to be considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain ace Adrien Rabiot, who recently won Ligue 1 for the fourth time with his side.

According to Sport, the French side are worried that they could lose the 23-year-old in the summer along with Neymar, who only just arrived from Barcelona last year.

The Brazilian completed a world-record transfer to Parc des Princes, costing PSG £198m. But he is already tipped to leave the club after what can be considered a poor season, based on their early Champions League exit.

Per reports, the Catalan outfit are keen on bringing a new player in to replace the departing Andres Iniesta, despite being well-stocked in midfield and also having recruited Philippe Coutinho back in January.

Barca are also set to welcome another Brazilian sensation in Arthur to the Camp Nou, yet it is understood that they are intent on signing someone who also has experience playing for a top European club, as well as in the Champions League, and have rekindled their interest in Rabiot.

With one year left to run on his deal with PSG, the France international has rejected an extension at the club, leading many to believe he's keen on an exit.

The Spanish giants are also very disappointed with the way their Champions League campaign turned out this season after going getting booted out by Roma despite claiming a 4-1 advantage in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Losing Neymar did come as a huge blow, but they have seen a measure of success domestically, having won both the league title and the Copa del Rey.