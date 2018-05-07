Report Claims Chelsea Star Alvaro Morata Has Agreed Personal Terms Ahead of Return to Juventus

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Italian giants Juventus have reportedly agreed terms with Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata over a return to the the Serie A side.

Rai Sport (via CalcioMercato) claim that the Spain international has reached an agreement with the club to move back to Turin in the summer. 

Morata previously played for Juventus for two seasons, between 2014 and 2016, before returning to boyhood club Real Madrid. He then departed the Bernabeu for a second time, as he made the move to Chelsea ahead of this current campaign.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

After an underwhelming time in England, reports have speculated that the striker could be on the move again in the summer, potentially with an initial loan move. 

The 25-year-old has netted 11 goals in the Premier League this season, making him Chelsea's second highest scorer, only one goal behind Eden Hazard. However, a dip in form in the second half of the season, couple with the rise of Olivier Giroud has seen Morata's impact limited in recent months.

The striker is believed to be so keen on a move back to the Allianz Stadium that he is willing to take a pay cut. According to Rai Sport's report, the Spaniard is thought to have agreed to spread his wages over a multi-year contract, in order to allow the Serie A side to complete the transfer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

With star striker Gonzalo Higuaín Juve's highest earner on £6.5m a season, Morata is expected to take a hefty reduction from his current £8m that he earns annually at Stamford Bridge, in order to keep harmony in the Juventus dressing room.

The Turin club's Chief Executive Giuseppe Marotta failed to deny the rumours of a return for Morata, when interviewed before Saturday's Serie A clash with Bologna. However, Chelsea could make it very difficult for the striker to get his desired move, with Juventus unlikely to afford a bid anywhere near the £60m that Chelsea paid for the 25-year-old in the summer. 

It seems doubtful that the London club would let their reported record signing from last summer leave the club without a very tempting offer tabled, therefore a loan move has been claimed to be the more likely option.

