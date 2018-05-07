Sami Khedira Hints at 'Fascinating' Premier League Move But Admits He's 'Fine' With Juventus

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has hinted at a move to the Premier League as his current Turin deal only has a year left on it.





The Germany international has constantly been linked with a move to England, with Arsenal and Manchester United two clubs to have been heavily linked with the 31-year-old.

In a recent interview with Bild, Khedira revealed: "My contract expires in a year. I often think of the future because anything can happen. I'm fine here, but I love challenges and I look for them.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“I would like to win as many titles as possible in as many championships as possible. Among the best leagues in Europe, I lack England, having won in Spain, Germany and Italy.





“The Premier League has always fascinated me. Winning the title there would complete my collection. But I do not want to nominate or propose: I'm fine in Turin and predicting the future in football is difficult."

Khedira is set to win another Serie A title with Juventus, as the Italian giants close in on their 34th top flight title, and helped the Old Lady beat Bologna on Saturday with a goal in the second half.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The 31-year-old has featured 26 times this season and he has played a vital part in making sure Juventus will win their third Serie A title in as many years.

However, he is not getting any younger, and a move to England may not happen if he continues to wait. With Khedira already stating that he finds the Premier League "fascinating", don't be surprised to see him in the top-flight of English football soon.