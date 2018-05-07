Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's Agent Dismisses 'Done Deal' Reports Over Linked Man Utd Move

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent has shot down reports claiming that Manchester United have agreed a deal for the Lazio midfielder, claiming that the Biancocelesti will not negotiate until the season has ended.

Milinkovic-Savic's agent is former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman, and he told Lazionews.eu that his client has not agreed anything with United yet.

"Lazio have three big games to go and nobody has talked about any negotiations at this moment," said Kezman.

"The Biancocelesti have the opportunity to get their best result of recent years by qualifying for the Champions League.

"It’s only normal there is enormous interest in Sergej between some top European clubs, but we do not have any agreement with any club."

United have been heavily linked with the Serbian for months but Lazio will have a much better chance of keeping him if they can secure their place in next season's Champions League. Simone Inzaghi's team are currently 4th in Serie A and are fighting with Inter for the last Champions League place.

Lazio lead the Nerrazzurri by two points but the two sides meet at the Stadio Olimpico on the final day of the season, with Lazio chasing a first Champions League qualification since 2007/08.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfield as they prepare to lose several key players this summer.

Michael Carrick has already announced his retirement and Marouane Fellaini could also be on the move due to a breakdown in contract renewal talks.

Milinkovic-Savic made his Serbia debut against China in November. He missed the recent international break due to fatigue but is expected to be part of Mladen Kristajic's plans for the World Cup.