'Such a Pain': Arsenal Attacker Feels Heat From Fans Despite Scoring in 5-0 Burnley Rout on Sunday

It would seem that Alex Iwobi simply cannot please Arsenal fans no matter what he does. Not even scoring a goal helps his case these days.

The 22-year-old attacker helped give the departing Arsene Wenger a happy Emirates send-off by finding the back of the net in the Gunners' 5-0 win against Burnley on Sunday, but that was hardly enough to appease his critics.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Much was expected of Iwobi when he broke into the senior side at Arsenal in 2015, yet he has so far failed to live up to the hype. And fans seem like they've had it with him.

Below are some of their reactions from Twitter following Sunday's performance.