VIDEO: Sadio Mane Endorses 'Fire' Move for Rumoured £62m Liverpool Target

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has intensified rumours regarding the possible signing of Lyon's Nabil Fekir by endorsing the player's move to Anfield. Reports emerged over the weekend that Liverpool had agreed a deal with the French outfit for the midfielder, and Mane very much endorses the signing.

According to reports over in France, Liverpool have agreed a €70m with Ligue 1 outfit Lyon for the services of Fekir. The deal would take the 24-year-old to Merseyside (along with his brother Yassin) on a five year deal, with former Reds boss Gerard Houllier reportedly playing a major role in the negotiations.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

And now, following the news of Fekir's supposed soon-to-be transfer, Sadio Mane seems excited by the possibility of the move.

“Nabil is a very great player, if that’s the case, we will be really happy to have him here,” Mane is said to have told SFR Sport. “I think he would do very good things with us.

“We always need this kind of player, if we have him it’ll be fire!”

Fekir's arrival at Anfield would seem to be the replacement of Philippe Coutinho should the deal go through, and the Frenchman would undoubtedly turn Liverpool's already devastating attacking force into an even bigger threat.

Accompanied by the already confirmed summer arrival of Naby Keita, and Liverpool would seem almost unstoppable. Reinforcements are definitely on Jurgen Klopp's mind, though.



“We will probably sign a couple more players in the summer because we need more depth in the squad," the German told The Express. “To bring in players who are 200 per cent better than what we have will be difficult but we had a problem when [Philippe] Coutinho left and Adam Lallana and then Emre Can became injured."