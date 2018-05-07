Werder Bremen Name Price for Tottenham & Brighton Target Thomas Delaney

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Tottenham and Brighton are both thought to be interested in Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney, and Werder Bremen have reportedly revealed that they are open to selling the player in the summer if they receive an offer of £16.8m.

German newspaper Bild recently reported that Tottenham were interested in the Bundesliga star. And according to German outlet Mein Werderthe club have put a £16.8m price tag on the 26-year-old midfielder, also claiming that Brighton have joined the race for his signature.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Delaney had played his entire career for FC Copenhagen in his homeland, before making the move to the Bundesliga at the beginning of 2017. The Denmark international has impressed in Germany, and has become a vital figure in the middle of the pitch.


The central midfielder had bagged himself three goals and five assists in the league this term, but it is his ability to have such an influence on the game that is his best attribute, a quality shared with fellow countryman and Spurs star Christian Eriksen.

The Premier League is known to be one of the most physically demanding leagues in Europe, but the style of player that Delaney is suggests that he would succeed in England.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

Spurs and Brighton may have to fight it out to land the midfielder, but one option may be better than the other for Delaney. Mauricio Pochettino's side are the stand out choice, but with so much talent and competition for spaces in north London, the south coast could be the better suitor for the 26-year-old.

The aforementioned Eriksen, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier and Harry Winks can all play in central midfield for Spurs. Therefore, despite the fact that Delaney would be a brilliant addition for the Lilywhites, he may not be happy with a bit part role for the club.

In contrast, there is likely to be more opportunities for the Bundesliga star under Chris Hughton at Brighton. And at such a low fee, in today's market, the Seagulls could bag themselves a brilliant deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)