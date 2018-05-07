Werder Bremen Name Price for Tottenham & Brighton Target Thomas Delaney

Tottenham and Brighton are both thought to be interested in Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney, and Werder Bremen have reportedly revealed that they are open to selling the player in the summer if they receive an offer of £16.8m.

German newspaper Bild recently reported that Tottenham were interested in the Bundesliga star. And according to German outlet Mein Werder, the club have put a £16.8m price tag on the 26-year-old midfielder, also claiming that Brighton have joined the race for his signature.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Delaney had played his entire career for FC Copenhagen in his homeland, before making the move to the Bundesliga at the beginning of 2017. The Denmark international has impressed in Germany, and has become a vital figure in the middle of the pitch.





The central midfielder had bagged himself three goals and five assists in the league this term, but it is his ability to have such an influence on the game that is his best attribute, a quality shared with fellow countryman and Spurs star Christian Eriksen.

The Premier League is known to be one of the most physically demanding leagues in Europe, but the style of player that Delaney is suggests that he would succeed in England.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

Spurs and Brighton may have to fight it out to land the midfielder, but one option may be better than the other for Delaney. Mauricio Pochettino's side are the stand out choice, but with so much talent and competition for spaces in north London, the south coast could be the better suitor for the 26-year-old.

The aforementioned Eriksen, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier and Harry Winks can all play in central midfield for Spurs. Therefore, despite the fact that Delaney would be a brilliant addition for the Lilywhites, he may not be happy with a bit part role for the club.

In contrast, there is likely to be more opportunities for the Bundesliga star under Chris Hughton at Brighton. And at such a low fee, in today's market, the Seagulls could bag themselves a brilliant deal.