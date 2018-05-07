West Ham Send Scouts to Watch Long-Term Target as Midfielder 'Promised' Summer Move

RSC Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker has been promised a move away from Belgium this summer, and West Ham appear to be in pole position for his signature after scouting the 23-year-old for the second time this year.

Dendoncker is expected to leave the club just 12 months after his good friend and fellow academy graduate Youri Tielemans secured a move to AS Monaco.

And the versatile Belgium international is said to be attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League, with Crystal Palace said to be interested in launching a bid this summer.





But Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad report that West Ham's assistant manager, Stuart Pearce, was in the stands on a scouting mission during Anderlecht's 2-1 win over Club Brugge on Sunday - a result that has closed the gap on the Pro League's leaders to just two points.

It is claimed that the Irons have identified Dendoncker as their top transfer target this summer, likely after failing in their pursuit of Sporting CP star William Carvalho.

Anderlecht owner Mark Coucke has already informed Dendoncker that he will be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season, with a move to the Premier League now looking increasingly likely for the former Manchester United target.

But potential suitors will face competition from across Europe as the 23-year-old looks to decide on his future. AC Milan were reportedly interested in continuing their high spending by bringing Dendoncker to San Siro, while Atlético Madrid are also reported to have an interest in the Anderlecht star.