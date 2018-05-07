West Ham Send Scouts to Watch Long-Term Target as Midfielder 'Promised' Summer Move

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

RSC Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker has been promised a move away from Belgium this summer, and West Ham appear to be in pole position for his signature after scouting the 23-year-old for the second time this year.

Dendoncker is expected to leave the club just 12 months after his good friend and fellow academy graduate Youri Tielemans secured a move to AS Monaco.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

And the versatile Belgium international is said to be attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League, with Crystal Palace said to be interested in launching a bid this summer.


But Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad report that West Ham's assistant manager, Stuart Pearce, was in the stands on a scouting mission during Anderlecht's 2-1 win over Club Brugge on Sunday - a result that has closed the gap on the Pro League's leaders to just two points.

It is claimed that the Irons have identified Dendoncker as their top transfer target this summer, likely after failing in their pursuit of Sporting CP star William Carvalho.

(You may also like West Ham Strike Duo 'Looking to Leave' This Summer Following Disappointing Season)


Anderlecht owner Mark Coucke has already informed Dendoncker that he will be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season, with a move to the Premier League now looking increasingly likely for the former Manchester United target.

But potential suitors will face competition from across Europe as the 23-year-old looks to decide on his future. AC Milan were reportedly interested in continuing their high spending by bringing Dendoncker to San Siro, while Atlético Madrid are also reported to have an interest in the Anderlecht star.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)