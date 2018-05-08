Ajax Keen to Hand New Contract to Justin Kluivert Despite Ridiculous Agent Demands

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Ajax are reportedly set to hand new contract to 19-year-old wonderkid Justin Kluivert amid clashes with his agent over wage demands.

The talented winger, who is the son of Dutch legend Patrick, is considered to be one of the best prospects in Europe and it's no surprise that Ajax want to extended their starlet's deal.

That is exactly their plan, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, who say that Kluivert's agent Mino Raiola - who represents the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimović - has already made his demands clear.

Kluivert has scored 10 goals and notched five assists across 30 appearances in the Eredivisie this season, and has picked up a cap for the Netherlands national team after representing his country at every age group level.

Raiola wants his client to be rewarded with a salary of €1.5m. Raiola is also said to want 20% of a future transfer fee to go to Kluivert and wants a further 20% for himself. This is not the first time his demands have caused controversy, as he took a significant chunk of the transfer fee when Paul Pogba re-joined Manchester United in 2016.

Raiola has been stalling on negotiations for nine months but Ajax remain hopeful of a resolution, making it clear that they are bothered about building a team of champions and not about their bank balance.

Ajax are desperate to keep Kluivert in Amsterdam, after it recently emerged that Edwin van der Sar, who is the CEO of Ajax, is blocking a potential deal between Kluivert and Manchester United.

