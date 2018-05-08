Arsenal Defender Laurent Koscielny Faces 6 Months on Sidelines After Achilles Surgery

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Arsenal and France defender Laurent Koscielny will be out for around six months, meaning he will miss the first months of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The Frenchman picked up an achilles injury during Arsenal's Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid last Thursday and the Gunners confirmed over the weekend that the 32-year-old would miss the 2018 World Cup.

The full picture was unknown but Koscielny has since undergone surgery and Sky Sports News confirmed that he will not return until around November.

Koscielny suffered the injury early in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano as he went down off the ball and Diego Costa called for medical assistance.

France manager Didier Deschamps said that it was hugely disappointing that Koscielny would be absent for the World Cup.

"I am really very sad for Laurent, because this World Cup was also a very important moment for him in his career," said Deschamps, quoted by the Independent.

"I wish him a lot of strength in his comeback, because I'm sure he still has some great things to come."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)