Arsenal Defender Laurent Koscielny Faces 6 Months on Sidelines After Achilles Surgery

Arsenal and France defender Laurent Koscielny will be out for around six months, meaning he will miss the first months of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

The Frenchman picked up an achilles injury during Arsenal's Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid last Thursday and the Gunners confirmed over the weekend that the 32-year-old would miss the 2018 World Cup.

The full picture was unknown but Koscielny has since undergone surgery and Sky Sports News confirmed that he will not return until around November.

Koscielny suffered the injury early in the game at the Wanda Metropolitano as he went down off the ball and Diego Costa called for medical assistance.

France manager Didier Deschamps said that it was hugely disappointing that Koscielny would be absent for the World Cup.

"I am really very sad for Laurent, because this World Cup was also a very important moment for him in his career," said Deschamps, quoted by the Independent.

"I wish him a lot of strength in his comeback, because I'm sure he still has some great things to come."