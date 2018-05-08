Arsenal Players 'Fed Up & Angry' With Teammate Following Series of Surprise Absences

Arsenal players are reportedly not very impressed with star player Mesut Ozil's latest injury and suggest that the player is deciding when he wants to play for the club.

Ozil missed Sunday's 5-0 win over Burnley at the Emirates - despite the fact that there was no indication of an injury after Arsenal's Europa League exit at Atletico Madrid last week Thursday.

According to the Sun, some players in the Arsenal camp are unhappy with the amount of times Ozil, the highest paid player at the club, has ruled himself out this season. It's not even out of the question that the German international misses this week's final two Premier League matches at Leicester and Huddersfield, either.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Ozil only started featuring in the Europa League for Arsenal at the knockout stages after he was rested for every group stage match. His injuries and illnesses have become somewhat mysterious this season with manager Arsene Wenger admitting earlier this year it is not ideal for the club.

“Ozil’s immune system is a bit in trouble and I don’t know why. I hope we can improve that medically,” he said at the time.

It's a pity I missed yesterday's match with my back injury. It'll need some time but I'm sure I'll fully recover in time for the World Cup. Once again I'd like to thank our boss. It was an honour playing for you, Mon. Wenger! Thanks for all the memories we shared together. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8VlfJjJ2EX — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 7, 2018

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown also had a dig at Ozil's attitude following last week's result against Atletico Madrid.

“I bet he doesn’t play again this season. I don’t know how many illnesses he’s had but he’s not giving everything and there is much more under the bonnet," said Keown in the post-match analysis on BT Sport.





Ozil signed a new £350,000-a-week contract in January to keep him at the Emirates for another four years, also becoming the highest paid player in the club's history. He appears to be a bit unpopular in the team, avoiding club commercials and activities as much as possible.

Ozil will most certainly be fit and ready to help Germany defend their World Cup in Russia in June and might be looking ahead to that challenge already by being unavailable for Arsenal this week.