Chelsea Approach PSG for Transfer of Prolific Striker to Replace Juventus-Bound Alvaro Morata

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Chelsea have reportedly made initial contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the transfer of Edinson Cavani in a bid to secure a replacement for Alvaro Morata, should the striker return to Juventus this summer.

Reports earlier in the week claimed the Spaniard is desperate to return to Italy and has already agreed personal terms with Juventus, which will see him take a significant pay cut to realise the move. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

A fee has yet to be agreed between the two clubs and with Juventus not willing to spend more than £60m on the 25-year-old - who previously played for the club between 2014 and 2016 - a two-year loan deal with a mandatory option to buy has been proposed. 

After a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, Tuttosport (via the Metro) now claim Chelsea are not prepared to sit on their heels as they are already planning life without Morata by approaching PSG's leading man Cavani.

The Uruguay international is a prolific finisher having scored 39 goals across all competitions this season, taking his tally with the French club to 169 goals in 244 appearances across five seasons. 

Despite Cavani leading both the PSG and Ligue 1 scoring charts, the Parisians are happy to cash-in on the 31-year-old following a series of clashes with world-record signing Neymar - on the condition that they too find a replacement for their departing striker, with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski heavily linked.

Cavani's age is understood not to be an issue for the Blues who believe his height and strength make him a perfect fit for the Premier League, who is considered an upgrade on the struggling Morata - who has scored just 11 league goals since his club-record move from Real Madrid last summer.   

Chelsea have already made an approach to PSG but they are not the only interested suitors as Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also keeping tabs on his situation. 

