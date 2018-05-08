Chelsea vs Huddersfield Preview: Previous Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Huddersfield make the trip down south to face off against Chelsea on Wednesday night, in a game which could have massive implications at either end of the Premier League table.

Chelsea's recent resurgence means that the trip to Stamford Bridge would be a daunting task for any team, but Huddersfield will come in good heart after picking up a well earned point against champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Both teams will be desperate for a result as Chelsea look to sneak into the top four and Huddersfield look to secure their Premier League status.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Previous Encounter

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The previous encounter between the two teams ended in predictable fashion as Chelsea cruised to a 3-1 victory in mid December. 

Brazilian winger Willian shone, as he scored and setup teammates Tiémoué Bakayoko and Pedro in what was a fairly routine victory for the Blues. Chelsea's party was only partly spoiled when Laurent Depoitre rose highest to head home in the second minute of injury time.

Times were much happier for Chelsea following this match, with the result bringing them level with Manchester United in second place. 

Huddersfield have flirted with relegation all season, but if they were to reverse the previous result, then their safety will be secured.

Key Battle

Oliver Giroud vs Mathias Jorgensen & Christopher Schindler

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Huddersfield Town were able to stop a rampant Manchester City side on Sunday but they will have an entirely different problem on their hands in the shape of the big Frenchman.

Giroud's form of late has seen him become an automatic starter for the Blues, with his most recent exploit being a textbook headed goal against Liverpool last Sunday. 

The 31-year-old did not have have an impact for at Stamford Bridge, but since grabbing a brace against a struggling Southampton side in April, he hasn't looked back. He has now scored four times and Huddersfield will be considering him a serious threat to their potential Premier League survival.

However, they will be confident that their central defenders will be able to deal with Giroud's presence, particularly after their performance against the champions on Sunday.

Jorgensen and Schindler have been ever presents in a Huddersfield side which has often won plaudits for their defensive security. After all, picking up a clean sheet away from home against Manchester City is no mean feat. If they can nullify the threat of Giroud, they will be going some ways to proving their worth as Premier League players.

Team News

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Chelsea are likely to come into the match unchanged, with outcast David Luiz being the only reported player who is on the injury list for the Blues.

Huddersfield are without Elias Kachunga (ankle) for the remainder of the season, but are otherwise in a similar position to Chelsea with the rest of their first team squad being practically fully fit.

After both teams played excellently on Sunday, changes to their starting lineups are very unlikely.  

Potential Chelsea starting lineup: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger, Moses, Alonso, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Hazard, Giroud


Potential Huddersfield starting lineup: Lossl; Smith, Jorgensen, Schindler, Kongolo, Lowe, Hadergjonaj, Hogg, Mooy, Mounier, Pritchard

Prediction

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Although Huddersfield managed to hold back the top scorers in the league on Sunday, they were playing against a team who had all but finished their season already.

Chelsea have a lot to play for and are likely to be hungry for all three points on Wednesday evening and are in a good vein of form having won their last five matches in the Premier League and FA Cup.

It will be an uphill struggle for Huddersfield also, since they have now failed to score in 13 of their away matches this season; a joint Premier League record.

You can never guarantee anything, especially given Huddersfield's motivations, but this one seems like it will be Chelsea's.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Huddersfield

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)