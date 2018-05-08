Claudio Ranieri Linked With Shock Premier League Return After Departure From Nantes Confirmed

Former Leicester City and Chelsea manager Claudio Ranieri has emerged as a surprise contender for the Tottenham manager's job, should Mauricio Pochettino leave the club this summer.

French newspaper Presse Ocean have confirmed that Ranieri will be leaving his post at French side Nantes this summer after a year in charge. Nantes were surprise European contenders earlier in the season but have since dropped to 10th in Ligue 1, with no wins in their last seven games.

Ranieri became an iconic figure two seasons ago when he led 5000/1 outsiders Leicester City to the Premier League title in one of the biggest shocks in football history. He was sacked less than a year later but remains a popular figure in England.

Claudio Ranieri seems certain to leave Nantes in the summer. Presse Ocean suggest Tottenham is the likeliest destination. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) May 8, 2018

Tottenham meanwhile are fearful of losing Pochettino this summer after another trophy-less campaign, with the Argentine strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months. Rumours of friction between the 46-year-old and chairman Daniel Levy have recently surfaced, with Spurs teetering in their bid to secure their place in next season's Champions League.

Pochettino ignited speculation about his future with his comments following Tottenham's FA Cup semi final defeat to Manchester United, in which he hinted that the club may have to make progress without him at the helm.

"To compete in this type of game, I think we are ready, but to win is different," Pochettino said. "That’s with me, or with another coaching staff, the club need to push in that direction."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Spurs Stars to Miss Out on Lucrative Bonuses Upon Possible Failure to Qualify for Champions League)

Even if the Argentine were to leave Spurs, it would still be surprising to see Ranieri take over. The Premier League win with Leicester was the first time the Italian has won a top-flight title in a managerial career spanning over 30 years.

Pressure is mounting on Spurs in the race to secure a top four finish, with Pochettino's side set to face Newcastle on Wednesday, before finishing the season against Ranieri's former club Leicester next Sunday.

Wins in both games will guarantee Tottenham's place in the group stages of next season's Champions League.