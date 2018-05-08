Ex-Real Star Angel Di Maria's Agent in Madrid to Discuss Potential Move to Atletico

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Atletico Madrid could be prepared to splash the cash on Angel Di Maria this summer, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder's agent reportedly travelling to the Spanish capital for talks.

With star striker Antoine Griezmann likely to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, Marca reports that Diego Simeone is seeking a marquee signing to help his team remain competitive in La Liga.

Simeone holds his fellow Argentine in high regard, having once described him as Real Madrid's best player when he was on the books of Atletico's city rivals.

Di Maria has rejuvenated his career since joining PSG from Manchester United in 2015. He has scored 21 goals for the Ligue 1 champions this season, including two in the 7-1 win over Monaco that sealed the league title.

Despite his good form, Di Maria remains in the shadow of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, and may seek a move to a club where he can be better appreciated.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

Spanish radio stations El Larguero and Cadena SER are both reporting that Atletico's sporting director has already spoken to Di Maria about the possibility of a move.

Di Maria was the man of the match for Real Madrid when they beat Atletico 4-1 in the 2014 Champions League final.

His performances earned him a move to Old Trafford but he scored just four goals in 32 appearances for United and left after one season.

Di Maria is eighth in the list of all-time Argentina appearances, and was part of the squad that finished 2nd at the 2014 World Cup. He will be hoping to go one better this summer in Russia.

