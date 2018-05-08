Former Reds Star Craig Bellamy Predicts Two Positions Liverpool Will Strengthen in Summer Window

Former Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy believes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will look to sign a centre-half and a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted by The Sport Review), Bellamy claimed: “Liverpool FC won’t be selling anyone, especially up top. They have Keita coming in. I can see a goalkeeper and a centre-half coming in.”

The Merseyside club have been linked with a host of goalkeepers in recent months. Simon Mignolet is set to assess his future in the coming weeks, but it looks likely that he'll depart Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

"The copy is never as good as the original." 👊@LorisKarius is a man who fully appreciates that Anfield atmosphere 🏟 #WULFC



Presented by @WesternUnion. pic.twitter.com/uqRCjUySUb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 4, 2018

In early March, it was claimed that Liverpool were closing in on a £40m move for Stoke City's Jack Butland. The Potters' relegation to the second tier was confirmed on Saturday, and Butland now looks certain to depart the Bet365 Stadium in the summer.

Roma and Brazil goalkeeper Allison has also been heavily linked with the club. I Giallorossi are said to be looking for a minimum of €50m (£44m) for the 25-year-old.

The most recent reports have claimed that Klopp is hoping to sign former Liverpool stopper Pepe Reina on a free. The 35-year-old is set to leave Napoli at the end of the season when his contract is due to expire. According to the reports, Reina would return to Anfield as back-up to Karius.

Meanwhile, in defence, Liverpool may look to offload Dejan Lovren in the summer. The 28-year-old has improved in the second half of the season but is still susceptible to costly individual errors.