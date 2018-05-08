Japanese Side Sagan Tosu Make 'Interesting Offer' for Fernando Torres With China Move Still Possible

Atletico Madrid legend Fernando Torres seems to have caught the attention of Japanese outfit Sagan Tosu with the club reportedly lining up a £3.5m deal for the striker.

Torres announced earlier this year that he will leave childhood club Atletico Madrid at the

end of the season with MLS looking like his possible destination at first. But according to Japanese publication Hochi Shimbun as cited by Marca, Sagan Tosu are determined to lure 34-year-old Torres to the Japanese J1 League.

If the deal goes through then Torres would bring some much needed experience and leadership to the Sagan Tosu side. The club are currently in a relegation spot in the Japanese J1 League, but still have plenty of time to secure safety before the season finishes in December.

Victor Ibarbo, the former Watford loanee and current Colombia international, is the current overseas star at the club, but any move for Torres wouldlikely result in the 27-year-old being sold.

The deal of £50m was a British record at the time but Torres failed to recreate his brilliance with the Blues. He eventually returned to Atletico Madrid in 2015 on loan but made the move permanent in 2016.

Torres is a favourite at Atletico Madrid, becoming club captain the age of only 19. He joined Liverpool in 2007 and became an important figure for the Reds over the next couple of seasons, scoring 65 goals before joining rivals Chelsea in 2011.





Torres was part of the successful Spain side that won the UEFA European Championship in 2008 and 2012, as well as the World Cup winning side of 2010.





In his 110 appearances for his country, Torres scored 38 goals, including the famous winner in the 2008 Euros final against Germany.

He was also a finalist for the Ballon d'Or award in 2007, following his successful first season at Liverpool, eventually finishing third in the standings for the award.