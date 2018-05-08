Leicester Winger to Miss Remainder of the Season After Accepting FA Misconduct Charge

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton won't play again this season after accepting a misconduct charge from the FA.

The player was incensed after being sent off by the referee against Crystal Palace in a match at the end of April and was taken to task for his behaviour. He opted not to contest the FA's charge, and is now set to miss the Foxes' remaining two games of the season after being handed a suspension.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Marc Albrighton will be suspended for Leicester City’s remaining games of the 2017/18 season after accepting an FA misconduct charge," Leicester announced via their official website on Tuesday.

"Marc’s offence relates to his behaviour towards the match referee after being sent off at Crystal Palace on 28 April.

"Having been suspended for Saturday’s fixture against West Ham United as a result of the red card at Selhurst Park, Marc was issued with a further two-match suspension and fined £25,000 at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today (8 May)."


The 28-year-old has made 43 appearances for Leicester this season, scoring twice and providing seven assists.

His absence isn't likely to upset the side too much, though, given their position in mid-table with just two games to go.

