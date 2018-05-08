Liverpool Fans Left Devastated Following News of Joe Gomez's Season-Ending Injury

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Liverpool's injury list is seemingly growing by the day after news emerged of Joe Gomez's season ending ankle injury, and the Anfield faithful have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations and devastation as they send well wishes to the 20-year-old. 

The young defender will miss the Liverpool's Champions League final and a potential place in England's World Cup squad this summer after undergoing surgery on a recurring ankle injury, in a blow to both club and country. 

Gomez aggravated the injury when he sacrificed his own health to help Liverpool rotate the few defensive players they can call upon when playing West Brom and Stoke in two of their most recent Premier League fixtures. 

The England international was subject to a barrage of criticism in both outings as the Reds were forced to make do with a draw on each occasion, however his injury is the likely source of his below-par display. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Gomez is expected to return a full recovery in time for the start of pre-season as he looks to build on the 30 appearances he made across all competitions this season. 

The 20-year-old will now join Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Emre Can in the treatment room, and a host of Liverpool fans were not best pleased that a decision was made to risk him, despite his and the club's recent injury problems. 

Here is what some Liverpool fans had to say on Twitter in the aftermath of the news...

