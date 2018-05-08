Liverpool Owner John Henry Sends Message to Reds Fans Ahead of Their UCL Final Trip

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Liverpool primary owner John Henry has sent a message to the club's fans ahead of their Champions League final showdown later this month, also confirming he will be in attendance at the highly-anticipated match in Kiev.

The 68-year-old American businessman, who heads the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), was speaking at London, where he announced that West Ham's Olympic Stadium will be hosting two regular season Major League Baseball games between the Boston Red Sox - also owned by FSG - and the New York Yankees next year.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

Henry also made sure to praise the efforts of manager Jurgen Klopp, who has led the Reds to their first Champions League final in 11 years.

“I am very, very excited to go to the Champions League final," he said in quotes cited by the Liverpool Echo. "This is for our fans around the world, this is what this club is all about – trying to win European championships.

“It's for Jurgen and everyone associated with the club.

"Our fans really pushed us past Manchester City, they pushed us past Roma so that when we were playing the away legs, we were already in such a great position.

Barrington Coombs/GettyImages

“Jurgen has done a tremendous job, as has everybody associated with the club.”

Liverpool, though, are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification after winning just one Premier League match from their last five. 

Their loss to Chelsea on the weekend could see the Blues match them on points with a win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday. But they'd just need to take maximum points from their fixture against Brighton on final day to secure a top-four spot.

