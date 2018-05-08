Liverpool Target Set to Turn Down Anfield Interest & Sign Lucrative New Deal With Roma

Liverpool might miss out on one of their supposed top transfer targets this summer, with Roma's Alisson preparing to sign a new deal at the club.



The Brazilian stopper has been in sensational form this season for the Italian outfit and has drawn a lot of attention to himself as the man keeping Manchester City's Ederson out of the national side.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with Liverpool in 2018

It's anticipated that the star will commit until 2023 and double his current weekly wages of £65,000-a-week to remain at the Stadio Olimpico.



As everybody knows in football these days though, new contracts don't count for an awful lot and appear to be a means of getting more money for players.

Liverpool have previously been reported to be preparing a club record offer for Alisson, and could well lodge an even higher bid even if he does put pen to paper on a new deal.



Fans are clamouring to see the signing of a new goalkeeper this summer, with Simon Mignolet set to leave and Loris Karius not yet the finished article.

The German is currently between the sticks at Anfield and has been steady enough recently, with Mignolet supposedly disgruntled with life on the bench.