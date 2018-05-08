Liverpool Target Set to Turn Down Anfield Interest & Sign Lucrative New Deal With Roma

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Liverpool might miss out on one of their supposed top transfer targets this summer, with Roma's Alisson preparing to sign a new deal at the club.

The Brazilian stopper has been in sensational form this season for the Italian outfit and has drawn a lot of attention to himself as the man keeping Manchester City's Ederson out of the national side.

FBL-EUR-C1-AS ROMA-LIVERPOOL
The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with Liverpool in 2018 Tutto Mercato Web

It's anticipated that the star will commit until 2023 and double his current weekly wages of £65,000-a-week to remain at the Stadio Olimpico.

As everybody knows in football these days though, new contracts don't count for an awful lot and appear to be a means of getting more money for players.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Liverpool have previously been reported to be preparing a club record offer for Alisson, and could well lodge an even higher bid even if he does put pen to paper on a new deal.

Fans are clamouring to see the signing of a new goalkeeper this summer, with Simon Mignolet set to leave and Loris Karius not yet the finished article.

The German is currently between the sticks at Anfield and has been steady enough recently, with Mignolet supposedly disgruntled with life on the bench.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)