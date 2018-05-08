Man Utd Legend Sir Alex Ferguson 'Awake & Talking' Following Brain Haemorrhage Coma

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is 'awake and talking' in intensive care after suffering a brain haemorrhage on the weekend, according to friends.

The positive news comes after the 76-year-old was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery after falling at his home on Saturday morning, where later statements through official channels stated he was in 'critical' condition but that the procedure had 'gone very well'.

Although no official updates have been provided since, the Daily Mail have provided uplifting news that he is now out of a coma and is 'sitting up talking and asking about his results' after citing friends of Ferguson.

The 76-year-old, however, remains in intensive care at Salford Royal Hospital surrounded by close friends and family, where his road to full recovery is expected to be a slow process.

The next few days are said to be 'crucial' in Ferguson's recovery according to a former player of his, with Ryan Giggs the latest to share his thoughts and well wishes like much of world football.

My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018

Giggs spoke glowingly of his former manager and pointed to the Scot's fighting spirit in his battle to make a full recovery, he said: "It was a huge shock as the news filtered in. But I gather that the operation has been a success. I think the next couple of days are crucial.

"I’m hoping he pulls through for a full recovery and my best wishes go out to all his family. Now is the time to pray and hope he can make a full recovery. He has been the biggest influence in my career, both on and off the pitch.

Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement as Manchester United manager 5 years ago today!



We’ll never forget his contribution to this club. The greatest manager ever, fact. A legend. Get well soon, we’re all wishing for your full & speedy recovery! 👹🏆 pic.twitter.com/82cMSPPsid — Manchester United (@ManUnitedWorld) May 7, 2018

"I know the operation has been a success – but he is a fighter and that is what makes me think that he will be able to make a recovery."

Giggs, made his debut for United under Ferguson at just 17-years-old, where his 941 appearances for the club made him a key figure in the 13 Premier League titles clinched by the legendary manager.

A brain haemorrhage can cause speech loss and paralysis, but up to a third of patients make a full recovery.