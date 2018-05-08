Man Utd Star Romelu Lukaku Given Hilarious Movie Nickname Due to High Work Ethic in Training

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been given the nickname 'Rocky' due to the hard work and determination he shows during training.

The Belgian international is currently out injured with an ankle injury, which resulted in him being taken off in the closing stages of United's recent 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Glory to God always.. 🙏🏿. thank you to all the fans again! See you next week at Old Trafford @manchesterunited pic.twitter.com/kIWo4GCN0m — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) April 22, 2018

However, his work-rate has lead to him picking up the nickname 'Rocky' in ode to Sylvester Stallone's iconic boxing character.

A source from within Manchester United has told the Sun that Lukaku is "in full on Rocky training mode" as he looks to be in top form for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

"He has been absolutely smashing training and wants to be peak for the World Cup and Belgium," the source said.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"He's one of the first in for the warm-up on the bikes and is then hitting the gym for an hour after normal training has finished.

"They say he is more ripped than normal at present and knows he isn't going to have a full pre-season this summer. He is trying to kill two birds with one stone. José is obviously loving it, as it is setting a firm message out to the others.

"He is in full on Rocky training mode and seems to be preparing more for 12 rounds of boxing than a game of football."

Lukaku faces a battle to be fit in time for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on 19 May, but may not want to risk further injury with the World Cup seemingly at the forefront of the 24-year-old's mind.