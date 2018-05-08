PHOTO: Neymar Fuels Wild Rumours of Real Madrid Move With Instagram Activity

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Rumours of Neymar's potential move to Real Madrid have intensified following the Brazilian's latest social media activity. 

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been linked with a move back to Spain pretty much since the day he made the world record-breaking switch from Barcelona last summer, with Madrid presumed to be his inevitable destination.

While pundits, players and transfer gossip writers have been speculating for months, the man himself and those above him at PSG have moved to quash any rumours of an imminent exit. However, in this digital age, it's all too easy to keep the fires of rumour burning and the Brazil star's decision to follow Real captain Sergio Ramos on Instagram has provoked more raised eyebrows than a night out with Carlo Ancelotti and Dwayne Johnson.

Ramos, meanwhile, has made no secret of his admiration for the Brazil international and has admitted that he would welcome him at Madrid.

"I like to have the best and Neymar is, maybe I saw him a little easier going through PSG first than Barça to Madrid directly," the Spaniard said late last year. 

"He's one of the best in the world and you never know, football changes around a lot. I would like to have him, it makes the difference and I open the door."

Neymar is currently sidelined with a foot injury, but is hopeful of returning to action ahead of the World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)