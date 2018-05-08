PHOTO: Neymar Fuels Wild Rumours of Real Madrid Move With Instagram Activity

Rumours of Neymar's potential move to Real Madrid have intensified following the Brazilian's latest social media activity.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been linked with a move back to Spain pretty much since the day he made the world record-breaking switch from Barcelona last summer, with Madrid presumed to be his inevitable destination.

While pundits, players and transfer gossip writers have been speculating for months, the man himself and those above him at PSG have moved to quash any rumours of an imminent exit. However, in this digital age, it's all too easy to keep the fires of rumour burning and the Brazil star's decision to follow Real captain Sergio Ramos on Instagram has provoked more raised eyebrows than a night out with Carlo Ancelotti and Dwayne Johnson.

¡OJO! REVUELO en redes sociales después de que NEYMAR siguiera a SERGIO RAMOS. ¡YA en MEGA! #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/1iFlBnWF3t — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 7, 2018

Ramos, meanwhile, has made no secret of his admiration for the Brazil international and has admitted that he would welcome him at Madrid.

"I like to have the best and Neymar is, maybe I saw him a little easier going through PSG first than Barça to Madrid directly," the Spaniard said late last year.

"He's one of the best in the world and you never know, football changes around a lot. I would like to have him, it makes the difference and I open the door."

Neymar is currently sidelined with a foot injury, but is hopeful of returning to action ahead of the World Cup.