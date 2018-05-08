PHOTO: Sergio Ramos Posts Tribute to Andres Iniesta After Getting Barça Legend's Last Clasico Shirt

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Sergio Ramos has penned a classy and heartfelt message to departing Barcelona star Andres Iniesta after the midfielder gifted his national compatriot his last Clásico shirt following the 2-2  draw on Sunday.

The long time international teammates put their domestic rivalries to the side as they each made a touching tribute to one another over the weekend. 

Iniesta - who made his final appearance against Real Madrid last week - elected not to keep the special token from the game and instead handed it over to his colleague with a special message, and Ramos then took to social media to share a picture and return the kind words. 

Iniesta's message said: "For my teammate, here's to our many moments together and others as rivals. Thank you and good luck!"

Handout/GettyImages

Although tensions flared from Ramos throughout the fixture at Camp Nou, the 32-year-old defender wrote on his Twitter page: "Beyond what happened on the pitch, last night's will be remembered as Iniesta's Clásico. You will be missed, my friend."

The Real Madrid skipper had accused Lionel Messi of pressuring the referee to swing the game in Barcelona's favour, whilst also engaging in an altercation with Luiz Suarez following a bout of unsportsmanlike conduct after he refused to kick the ball out of play for the injured forward. 

Yet, with a gift in tow and a draw against Barcelona secured, Ramos was soon in high spirits as he even joked about facing Iniesta as rivals once again, but this time switching Spain for Asia. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)