PHOTO: Sergio Ramos Posts Tribute to Andres Iniesta After Getting Barça Legend's Last Clasico Shirt

Sergio Ramos has penned a classy and heartfelt message to departing Barcelona star Andres Iniesta after the midfielder gifted his national compatriot his last Clásico shirt following the 2-2 draw on Sunday.

The long time international teammates put their domestic rivalries to the side as they each made a touching tribute to one another over the weekend.

Más allá de lo sucedido en el terreno de juego, el de ayer será recordado como el #Clásico de @andresiniesta8, un clásico de verdad. Se te echará de menos, amigo

Beyond what happened on the pitch, last night's will be remembered as Iniesta's Clásico. You will be missed, my friend pic.twitter.com/WVzNQA7ugh — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 7, 2018

Iniesta - who made his final appearance against Real Madrid last week - elected not to keep the special token from the game and instead handed it over to his colleague with a special message, and Ramos then took to social media to share a picture and return the kind words.

Iniesta's message said: "For my teammate, here's to our many moments together and others as rivals. Thank you and good luck!"

Handout/GettyImages

Although tensions flared from Ramos throughout the fixture at Camp Nou, the 32-year-old defender wrote on his Twitter page: "Beyond what happened on the pitch, last night's will be remembered as Iniesta's Clásico. You will be missed, my friend."

The Real Madrid skipper had accused Lionel Messi of pressuring the referee to swing the game in Barcelona's favour, whilst also engaging in an altercation with Luiz Suarez following a bout of unsportsmanlike conduct after he refused to kick the ball out of play for the injured forward.

Yet, with a gift in tow and a draw against Barcelona secured, Ramos was soon in high spirits as he even joked about facing Iniesta as rivals once again, but this time switching Spain for Asia.