Race Hotting Up for Key Southampton Defender as Premier League Quartet Plot Summer Moves

Southampton are set to carry over their Premier League struggles into the summer as they attempt to hold on to England international Ryan Bertrand.

Up to four Premier League clubs are reportedly set to do battle for Bertrand's signature, with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, and newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers all interested in the 28-year-old.

According to the Express, Newcastle have become the latest club to express interest in Bertrand, as Magpies boss Rafael Benitez looks to bolster his squad ahead of a push higher up the table next season.

The Saints value Bertrand at £25m, which could price Newcastle out of a move amid ongoing takeover negotiations at the club. According to the same report, Tottenham are keen to sign Bertrand this summer as a potential replacement for Danny Rose, who continues to be linked with a move away from North London.

Wolves will be looking to add proven Premier League quality to their squad ahead of their return to the top flight, while Man City's long-term interest in Bertrand remains ongoing.

Ryan Bertrand is still of interest to Manchester City and is likely to be sold by Southampton if they are relegated. [Telegraph] pic.twitter.com/UbZOTCCoi9 — City Watch (@City_Watch) May 7, 2018

Bertrand was linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium last summer, with the Telegraph reporting that the club remain keen on signing the Englishman. The Saints initially turned down City's approaches for the player because they were reluctant to lose both Bertrand and Virgil van Dijk in the same season.

City are yet to see the best from £52m signing Benjamin Mendy though, with the Frenchman missing the majority of the season due to injury. Bertrand could provide a solid alternative, with Fabian Delph have deputised in the Citizens back four for much of the season.

Southampton will first look to secure their Premier League status before making any decision's on Bertrand's future. They face Swansea City in a crunch game on Tuesday night, with a win imperative for Saints in their battle to beat the drop. Failure to do so could result in a mass exodus at St Mary's, with a number of key players sure to seek a summer exit.