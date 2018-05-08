RB Leipzig Director Says Arsenal Target Will Not Leave This Summer, But Undecided on Everton Loanee

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick is adamant that Emil Forsberg will not be leaving the Bundesliga club this summer.

The 26-year-old attacker has been linked with a move to Arsenal, but Rangnick told local television channel MDR that the only key player to leave Leipzig this summer will be Liverpool-bound Naby Keïta.

Forsberg created uncertainty about his future after he tweeted 'Thanks for everything' after picking up a red card during the 5-2 defeat to Hoffenheim on 27 April. The subsequent suspension ruled him out for the remaining games of the season.

His recent form has added more fuel to the fire about his future, with the Swedish attacker failing to replicate the impressive form he displayed throughout the 2016/17 season.

Speaking to local television channel MDR, Rangnick said: "In recent months, I've said many times we will keep all the top performers, apart from Naby Keïta.

"For me, Emil Forsberg is one of the top performers, so I don't think for a second that Emil could leave the club. You can ask me 10 more times, but my answer will always be the same.

"If it's up to me, Emil stays. And the club has supported me over the last six years. So, he'll play here next year."

However, the Leipzig sporting director is less certain about the future of 20-year-old English forward Ademola Lookman, who is currently on loan from Everton.

The England Under-21 international has scored four times in 10 Bundesliga appearances since making the temporary switch in January, with teammate Yussuf Poulsen expressing his desire to see him stay.

Rangnick believes that Lookman's future could depend on who the Everton manager will be next season.

"I can't say today," he said. "We clearly think a lot of him, otherwise we would not have brought him in in the winter. He's confirming that, too.

"He came to us in a period when things were not going well, so he is doing really well, but there is still room for improvement in his development, although we shouldn't forget how old he is.

"It depends on what he wants but also depends on what's happening at Everton. Who is going to be manager? They can decide about Lookman."