Report Claims Salah's Form Could See Liverpool Lose Out to Spurs on Long-Term €60m Target

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may be forced to miss out on long term transfer target Gelson Martins, after the Sporting CP star expressed his concerns about a proposed move to Anfield.

Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola (via TeamTalk) report that the Reds are preparing to make a move for the 22-year-old Portugal international this summer after chasing the winger last year. Martins has a €60m release clause and continues to be admired by Klopp as he aims to bolster Liverpool's squad ahead of a title challenge next season.

However, according to A Bola's report, the player himself is unsure about the move. Martins fears that the red hot form of Liverpool's front three, and namely the form of Mohamed Salah, could see him having very limited first team action at Anfield.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Still only 22, Martins has become a regular feature in Sporting's squad. The winger has made 30 league appearances for the Portuguese side this season and featured six times for the club in the Champions League. 13 goals and 12 assists is his return in all competitions this term.

Establishing himself as a key player for his club, as well as being an international for Portugal, Martins is right to be concerned about his playtime. There is no one in the world who would be picked ahead of Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool starting lineup right now. 43 goals is the Egyptian's incredible tally for the season.

As a result of Martins' reluctance to move to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as the leading contenders for the winger's signature this summer. The Reds may have to look elsewhere to bolster their squad.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is the latest name to be linked to club.