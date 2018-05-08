Report Claims Salah's Form Could See Liverpool Lose Out to Spurs on Long-Term €60m Target

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may be forced to miss out on long term transfer target Gelson Martins, after the Sporting CP star expressed his concerns about a proposed move to Anfield.

Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola (via TeamTalk) report that the Reds are preparing to make a move for the 22-year-old Portugal international this summer after chasing the winger last year. Martins has a €60m release clause and continues to be admired by Klopp as he aims to bolster Liverpool's squad ahead of a title challenge next season. 

However, according to A Bola's report, the player himself is unsure about the move. Martins fears that the red hot form of Liverpool's front three, and namely the form of Mohamed Salah, could see him having very limited first team action at Anfield. 

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Still only 22, Martins has become a regular feature in Sporting's squad. The winger has made 30 league appearances for the Portuguese side this season and featured six times for the club in the Champions League. 13 goals and 12 assists is his return in all competitions this term. 

Establishing himself as a key player for his club, as well as being an international for Portugal, Martins is right to be concerned about his playtime. There is no one in the world who would be picked ahead of Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool starting lineup right now. 43 goals is the Egyptian's incredible tally for the season. 

As a result of Martins' reluctance to move to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as the leading contenders for the winger's signature this summer. The Reds may have to look elsewhere to bolster their squad. 

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is the latest name to be linked to club. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)