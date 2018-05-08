Sevilla Join Premier League Sides in Summer Transfer Battle for Stoke City Midfielder Joe Allen

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen has found himself in the middle of a five-way transfer tussle following the Potters' relegation to the Championship.

The 28-year-old midfielder is subject to interest from Premier League trio West Ham, Newcastle and Swansea, according to the Sun.

West Ham only have Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble as experienced players in Allen's role, so the Hammers need for midfield reinforcements this summer is obvious. However, any players linked with Newcastle cannot be taken seriously yet, due to the uncertainty of their transfer plans for the summer and Swansea's ability to land Allen would likely depend on their own Premier League survival.

Big spending Championship victors Wolves are also interested in the Wales midfielder and are joined by La Liga outfit Sevilla, who reportedly failed to sign Allen when he left Liverpool in 2016.

FT: The Potters have lost. Defeat means we will be playing Championship football next season (1-2) #SCFC — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 5, 2018

Stoke's relegation was confirmed last weekend when they suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, a result which left Jack Butland in tears following the final whistle.

Despite their relegation, Stoke are holding out for a £20m fee if Allen is to leave the bet365 Stadium, meaning they would make a £7m profit on the fee they paid Liverpool for the Welshman's services two years ago.

When signing for Stoke, Allen penned a five-year deal that reportedly does not contain a release clause, meaning that Stoke can afford to hold out for a higher fee.

Key players Jack Butland and Xherdan Shaqiri are also expected to leave the Staffordshire outfit this summer and it would be hard to think that either player would be short of potential suitors.