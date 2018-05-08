Tottenham Seek Mousa Dembele Replacement as Attention Turns to Napoli Midfielder

Speculation remains over the future of a number of Tottenham Hostpur players as reports suggests the club are preparing a summer squad overhaul.

Midfield stalwart Mousa Dembele is one of the names linked with a move away from North London, which would leave Spurs with a huge hole to fill at the base of their midfield.

Reports from Italy and website Transfer Market Web suggest that Spurs have identified their replacement for the potentially departing Dembele in SSC Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Their report claims that Spurs have made an opening offer for Diawara, who has also been the subject of interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The 20-year-old is on the fringes of the Napoli first team, having made just five Serie A starts this season. But still young, the Guinean has been earmarked as a midfield star of the future.

Diawara's teammate in the middle of the park, Jorginho, has also been hotly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer. Manchester City were said to be the leading favourites to sign the Napoli star, but the player's agent claims that up to five English clubs want to sign him this summer.

This raises questions about whether Napoli would be willing to sell two key midfielders in the same summer transfer window. Transfer Market Web's report claims that Gli Azzurri would be more willing to let go of Diawara and could opt to keep Jorginho. It remains to be seen whether either player would try a force a move away from the Italian side.