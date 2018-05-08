Tottenham Seek Mousa Dembele Replacement as Attention Turns to Napoli Midfielder

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Speculation remains over the future of a number of Tottenham Hostpur players as reports suggests the club are preparing a summer squad overhaul.

Midfield stalwart Mousa Dembele is one of the names linked with a move away from North London, which would leave Spurs with a huge hole to fill at the base of their midfield. 

Reports from Italy and website Transfer Market Web suggest that Spurs have identified their replacement for the potentially departing Dembele in SSC Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara. 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Their report claims that Spurs have made an opening offer for Diawara, who has also been the subject of interest from French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The 20-year-old is on the fringes of the Napoli first team, having made just five Serie A starts this season. But still young, the Guinean has been earmarked as a midfield star of the future. 

Diawara's teammate in the middle of the park, Jorginho, has also been hotly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer. Manchester City were said to be the leading favourites to sign the Napoli star, but the player's agent claims that up to five English clubs want to sign him this summer.

This raises questions about whether Napoli would be willing to sell two key midfielders in the same summer transfer window. Transfer Market Web's report claims that Gli Azzurri would be more willing to let go of Diawara and could opt to keep Jorginho. It remains to be seen whether either player would try a force a move away from the Italian side. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)