Villarreal Keen to Re-Sign Returning Arsenal Midfielder Once Contract Expires at Season's End

Villarreal are reportedly interested in re-signing Santi Cazorla from Arsenal if the Spaniard is not offered a new contract to stay at the Emirates. Cazorla is out of contract with the Gunners at the end of next month, and his future remains uncertain as to where he will be playing next season.

Cazorla recently started training with the Arsenal first team again after an Achilles injury he sustained back in October 2016 kept him out of action for a lengthy period of time.





The 33-year-old told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (via Football.London ) that he is unsure if Arsenal will offer him a new contract.

"My contract ends this summer and no one has told me anything, but it's normal. I've been out of action for so long. I've been practically unable to train, and that is my main focus right now. I want to gradually train, for them [Arsenal] to see me and see how I feel," said Cazorla, who joined the Gunners in 2012.

For Cazorla it is all about getting back to full fitness before deciding on where he will be heading if he does leave Arsenal .

"We shall see what happens in the future. The important thing is for me to return to play, and then we shall see where I play. There is still some way to go but I hope I can achieve it. I'm a little bit more optimistic. I'm starting to do things on the pitch."

Cazorla has made 180 appearances for Arsenal in his six years at the club, but multiple injury setbacks have halted his role as one of the Gunners' key players.

He was instrumental to the club's back-to-back FA Cup successes in 2014 and 2015, and has a total of 29 goals to his name.

Villarreal are currently in sixth position in La Liga and have already secured a spot in next season's Europa League. However, they still have tough encounters against Barcelona (on Wednesday) and Real Madrid (next weekend) ahead of them.

Cazorla began his career at Villarreal back in 2003 and has represented them on more than 200 occasions. The club appears to be very interested in bringing Cazorla back and if he is fully fit he could add valuable experience to the Yellow Submarine.