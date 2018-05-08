Wenger 'Convinced' Wilshere Will Stay at Arsenal But Admits Cazorla Won't Play in Final Game

Arsene Wenger is hopeful that Arsenal will be able to tie Jack Wilshere to a new contract before his current deal expires in the summer.

Wenger will leave Arsenal at the end of the sesaon and is no longer involved in contract talks with players, but he has expressed a wish that Wilshere's future will be at the Emirates Stadium.

"The latest conversation I had with Jack, it looks positive for the club," said Wenger, quoted by football.london. "I’m not involved anymore in negotiations, but I’m still in touch with Jack. If he wants my advice I give it to him. I’m convinced, like I was always, that his future is here."

"I'm convinced his future is here. "I think it will happen, yes."



- Arsene Wenger on Jack Wilshere's contract pic.twitter.com/5vLQrWAaoD — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) May 8, 2018

Speaking ahead of his penultimate Arsenal match on Wednesday, Wenger also gave updates on Santi Cazorla and Laurent Koscielny, who have both suffered achilles tendon injuries.

Cazorla has recently returned to training after nearly two years on the sidelines, but Wenger confirmed that the Spaniard will not be fit in time for the end of the season.

"No, he will not be able to play in the final game," Wenger said. "It’s a shame because I brought him here. I love the player and I love the person. He looks quite good. He prepares well, he runs well. He’s physically working very hard.

"He had to wait for such a long time, it would be stupid to risk all the hard work he has done in one game."

Santi Cazorla returned to full training today following his long injury lay-off. [@jeorgebird] #afc pic.twitter.com/6kUq3H844J — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 5, 2018

Koscielny suffered his injury in last Thursday's Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid and has since undergone surgery. It was confirmed on Tuesday that he will not return to action until December.

"You always try to be positive. You can only try to support people when they suffer," said Wenger.

Wenger takes his team to Leicester on Wednesday before finishing his 22-year reign at Huddersfield next weekend.