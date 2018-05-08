West Ham Supporters Dreaming of One Unlikely Appointment as Potential Replacement for David Moyes

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

West Ham fans had to experience another difficult season in the Premier League, and although this season's firefighter David Moyes secured safety for the Hammers over the weekend, some fans still want him to be replaced.

 

Moyes' tactics has frustrated a large section of the West Ham fans, believing it was just another case like Sam Allardyce - who managed the Hammers a number of years ago. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Some optimistic Hammers fans, however, have showed their interest in outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.


Wenger will be in charge of his final match at Arsenal this coming Sunday, when the Gunners travel to Huddersfield. It will bring an end to a magnificent career of 22 years at the club, and Wenger has confirmed this week that he's already received a number of offers since announcing his decision to leave Arsenal.

 

Should Wenger take up the role as manager of West Ham (let's be real, it's absolutely not happening) then he would almost certainly provide a change in tactics - much different to those of Moyes or Allardyce. West Ham fans have experienced a tough time since moving to the London Stadium in 2016 and would feel someone like Wenger could change their fortunes around.

 

West Ham fans took to Twitter to raise their opinions on the idea of Wenger possibly joining the club, with most of them showing their approval of the idea...

Wenger received an emotional farewell on Sunday when he took charge of his final home game at the Emirates with the Gunners comfortably beating Burnley 5-0. 

 Wenger won the league on three occasions in his time at Arsenal, and the FA Cup a record seven times.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)