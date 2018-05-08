West Ham Supporters Dreaming of One Unlikely Appointment as Potential Replacement for David Moyes

West Ham fans had to experience another difficult season in the Premier League, and although this season's firefighter David Moyes secured safety for the Hammers over the weekend, some fans still want him to be replaced.

Moyes' tactics has frustrated a large section of the West Ham fans, believing it was just another case like Sam Allardyce - who managed the Hammers a number of years ago.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Some optimistic Hammers fans, however, have showed their interest in outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.





Wenger will be in charge of his final match at Arsenal this coming Sunday, when the Gunners travel to Huddersfield. It will bring an end to a magnificent career of 22 years at the club, and Wenger has confirmed this week that he's already received a number of offers since announcing his decision to leave Arsenal.

Should Wenger take up the role as manager of West Ham (let's be real, it's absolutely not happening) then he would almost certainly provide a change in tactics - much different to those of Moyes or Allardyce. West Ham fans have experienced a tough time since moving to the London Stadium in 2016 and would feel someone like Wenger could change their fortunes around.

West Ham fans took to Twitter to raise their opinions on the idea of Wenger possibly joining the club, with most of them showing their approval of the idea...

@davidgold Respect David Moyes for achieving safety but don’t make the mistake of thinking he is the future or nothing changes..We need someone who knows how to win, how to play attractive football, how to challenge..get ARSENE WENGER! @WestHam_Central. Arsenal’s loss......#whufc — Mike Bull (@bull_mike) May 8, 2018

Wenger coming into West Ham after decades of bad management would be as dreamlike as winning the lottery pic.twitter.com/KX33BcBEaQ — West Ham Mania (@westham_mo) May 7, 2018

Id go for him — Matthew Lacey (@MttLacey) May 6, 2018

I’d have him in a heartbeat — Lew (@AnyOldIron91) May 7, 2018

Wenger received an emotional farewell on Sunday when he took charge of his final home game at the Emirates with the Gunners comfortably beating Burnley 5-0.

Wenger won the league on three occasions in his time at Arsenal, and the FA Cup a record seven times.