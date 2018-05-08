Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that star man Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Ronaldo picked up an ankle injury and was substituted at halftime during the latest El Clásico clash against Barcelona on Sunday, which worried Real Madrid fans as well as neutral fans who relish the Champions League final each year.

Zidane also has Isco and Dani Carvajal on his injury list, but delivered a hat trick of good news by confirming that both players will also be fit for the Champions League final in Kyiv.

"They are all going to arrive at the Champions League final," Zidane told reports in a recent press conference, per Sky Sports. "The worst is Cristiano, because it's just happened, but he's fine.

"Isco will train with us normally and Carvajal has a little way to go, but physically he is working well."

Real Madrid still have to play three more league fixtures before the Champions League final and Zidane hopes that Ronaldo will return in time to face Villarreal on La Liga's final day.

"It's incredible that he's already walking after 48 hours," Zidane continued.

"That shows his ambition, his desire to want to play. It would be perfect if he was able to play against Villarreal.

"It's a sprain, but there's no damage to the fibula. The ankle is stable."

Real Madrid face Liverpool for Champions League glory in Kyiv on 26 May. Los Blancos will be aiming for a thirteenth Champions League trophy, while Liverpool will be hoping that they can overcome the odds and lift the trophy for a sixth time.