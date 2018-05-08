Zidane Confirms Real Madrid Trio Ronaldo, Isco, Dani Carvajal Will Be Fit for UCL Final

Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Dani Carvajal should be able to face Liverpool on Kiev on May 26.

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that star man Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Ronaldo picked up an ankle injury and was substituted at halftime during the latest El Clásico clash against Barcelona on Sunday, which worried Real Madrid fans as well as neutral fans who relish the Champions League final each year.

Zidane also has Isco and Dani Carvajal on his injury list, but delivered a hat trick of good news by confirming that both players will also be fit for the Champions League final in Kyiv.

"They are all going to arrive at the Champions League final," Zidane told reports in a recent press conference, per Sky Sports. "The worst is Cristiano, because it's just happened, but he's fine.

"Isco will train with us normally and Carvajal has a little way to go, but physically he is working well."

Real Madrid still have to play three more league fixtures before the Champions League final and Zidane hopes that Ronaldo will return in time to face Villarreal on La Liga's final day.

"It's incredible that he's already walking after 48 hours," Zidane continued.

"That shows his ambition, his desire to want to play. It would be perfect if he was able to play against Villarreal. 

"It's a sprain, but there's no damage to the fibula. The ankle is stable."

Real Madrid face Liverpool for Champions League glory in Kyiv on 26 May. Los Blancos will be aiming for a thirteenth Champions League trophy, while Liverpool will be hoping that they can overcome the odds and lift the trophy for a sixth time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)