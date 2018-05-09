Ajax Starlet David Neres Reportedly Eyeing Summer Move Amidst Borussia Dortmund Interest

Ajax have suffered another transfer blow as Brazilian winger David Neres is reportedly eyeing a move away from the Dutch side after the club rejected a €30M bid from German giants Borussia Dortmund. Ajax are reluctant to sell Neres, but now may be forced to due to the player's unwillingness to play for the club.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, David Neres has become frustrated at Ajax's refusal of the Borussia Dortmund offer and wants to move on to enhance his career.

Dortmund are still keen to sign the Brazilian, even though their first bid was turned down. Dortmund could face competition for the winger however, with interest being high for the 21-year-old. Neres is reported to also be on Tottenham Hotspur's radar.





Neres joined Ajax from Brazilian side Sao Paolo in January 2017, and has gone on to become of the club's star men. This season Neres has taken his game to the next level, contributing 29 goals in Ajax's season with 15 goals and 14 assists.

Neres's transfer saga adds to Ajax's squad problems, with several other first team stars looking to depart in the summer. Hakim Ziyech, Matthjis de Ligt, Andre Onano and highly-rated youngster Justin Kluivert are also reportedly looking to leave the Dutch giants in the summer.