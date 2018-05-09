Antonio Conte Hints That Misfiring Striker Will Still Be at Chelsea Next Season

Antonio Conte refused to be drawn on Alvaro Morata's Chelsea future and urged the media not to focus so much scrutiny on the underperforming Spaniard.

Morata scored six goals in his first six Premier League games for Chelsea after joining from Real Madrid last summer, but has only managed to find the net five times in the league since then and has come in for plenty of criticism as the goals have dried up.

The signing of Olivier Giroud has further highlighted the 25-year-old's profligacy in front of goal. In Morata's absence, Giroud scored the only goal against Liverpool on Sunday to keep Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Chelsea's game against Huddersfield, Conte implied that the Spaniard will be part of his plans for next season.

"Morata is Chelsea’s player, he must be ready to play tomorrow and next season. I think the situation is very clear," said Conte, quoted by the Evening Standard.

"I don’t like to comment on speculation. Now it is right for everyone to be focused on the present and finish this season in the best possible way.

Chelsea have named their price for Álvaro Morata and Juventus could be interested. The Premier League club want €60m for the striker. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/uw1705Osi6 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 3, 2018

"I think this season was a difficult season, but not only for Morata. Your focus is only Morata, but I would like it if your focus was for the whole team. Not only one player."

Morata has scored only one league goal for Chelsea in 2018 and the Blues are on the brink of missing out on Champions League football next season.

They need to beat Huddersfield and Newcastle in their final two games and hope Liverpool or Tottenham slip up in their remaining fixtures.