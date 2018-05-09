Antonio Conte Hints That Misfiring Striker Will Still Be at Chelsea Next Season

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Antonio Conte refused to be drawn on Alvaro Morata's Chelsea future and urged the media not to focus so much scrutiny on the underperforming Spaniard.

Morata scored six goals in his first six Premier League games for Chelsea after joining from Real Madrid last summer, but has only managed to find the net five times in the league since then and has come in for plenty of criticism as the goals have dried up.

The signing of Olivier Giroud has further highlighted the 25-year-old's profligacy in front of goal. In Morata's absence, Giroud scored the only goal against Liverpool on Sunday to keep Chelsea in the race for a Champions League spot.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Chelsea's game against Huddersfield, Conte implied that the Spaniard will be part of his plans for next season.

"Morata is Chelsea’s player, he must be ready to play tomorrow and next season. I think the situation is very clear," said Conte, quoted by the Evening Standard.

"I don’t like to comment on speculation. Now it is right for everyone to be focused on the present and finish this season in the best possible way.

"I think this season was a difficult season, but not only for Morata. Your focus is only Morata, but I would like it if your focus was for the whole team. Not only one player."

Morata has scored only one league goal for Chelsea in 2018 and the Blues are on the brink of missing out on Champions League football next season.

They need to beat Huddersfield and Newcastle in their final two games and hope Liverpool or Tottenham slip up in their remaining fixtures.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)