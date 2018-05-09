Arsenal Battling Atlético Madrid to Seal Summer Move for In-Demand German International

Arsenal are reportedly in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno this summer.

The 26-year-old German international has put in a string of impressive Bundesliga performances this season, which have caught the eye of Gunners chiefs.

German newspaper Bild report that the Gunners and Atlético Madrid are both in talks to sign Leno, who has already turned down a transfer to Serie A outfit Napoli.

Leno has a €25m release clause in his contract with Leverkusen, which expires in 2020. The fee is not expected to be an issue for any of the top clubs in Europe, particularly Arsenal and Atlético.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has recently said that Arsenal need to spent £250m this summer and, by his calculations, Leno would cost just one tenth of Arsenal's required budget.

According to Bild, Leno's advisor Uli Ferber addressed the future of his client recently, saying: "There are more options, we will get together after the season. Bernd's entire concentration is now only the Hannover game and that Leverkusen qualify for the Champions League."

Current Arsenal goalkeepers Petr Čech and David Ospina have been labelled as weak links in the Arsenal side this season and it is a key area that Arsenal will be looking to improve this summer.

Arsenal could have the upper-hand in the battle to sign Leno as Sven Mislintat, Arsenal's head of recruitment, has good contacts in Germany football following his time in charge of recruitment at Borussia Dortmund.

For Arsenal, it is crucial for them to get their recruitment right this summer as they prepare for a new chapter in the club's history without Arsène Wenger.

Arsenal travel to Leicester City and Huddersfield Town in Wenger's two remaining games at Arsenal boss, with the club being unable to finish any higher than sixth.