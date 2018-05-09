Arsenal to Rival Premier League Trio for Basel Star After Superb UCL Performances

Arsenal, Leicester City, Southampton and Huddersfield all seem to be interested in planning moves for Basel's Mohamed Elyounoussi.





German publication Blick (via HITC) believe Elyounoussi could also have offers from German clubs Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund. The winger claims to be ready for the next step in his career, with David Wagner's Terriers also monitoring him.

As reported by ESPN earlier this year in March, Elyounoussi's superb performance in March against Manchester City in the Champions League made clubs like Arsenal take note.

Elyounoussi was named man of the match after Basel beat City 2-1 in their second leg round of 16 tie at the Etihad.

The Norway international could be interested in a move away from Basel after they failed to win the Swiss Super League for the first time in nine years.

Elyounoussi's agent Ferhat Cifici confirmed the interest in the player as they start to weigh up options for when the transfer window opens.

Cifici said earlier in the year: "I don't want to speak specifically about certain clubs, but there are lots of teams interested in Mohamed.

"He was man of the match against Manchester City and I know some clubs went to watch him in that game."

Elyounoussi joined Basel in 2016 on a four-year deal and has scored 19 goals in 77 appearances in all competitions so far.

Current Liverpool star Mohamed Salah played for Basel before switching to the Premier League with Chelsea, and has had a storming season so far with the Reds.