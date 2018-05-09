How to Watch Barcelona vs. Villarreal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Barcelona take on Villarreal in La Liga on Wednesday May 9.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 09, 2018

Barcelona looks to continue its unbeaten La Liga season Wednesday when it hosts Villarreal.

Barcelona is fresh off a draw against Real Madrid in which it had to play the entire second half a man down. Messi has scored nine goals in his last seven La Liga matchups including two hat tricks in that span and leads the league in scoring with 33 goals.

Villarreal is riding a three-match winning streak in which it has outscored the opposition 9-2. Mario Gaspar need a goal in the 86th minute to lift the squad to a 1-0 win in its most recent contest against Valencia.

When these teams last met in October, Messi and Suarez each scored goals late in the match to give Barcelona a 2-0 win.

Here's how to watch the match:

When: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here

