Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer Admits His World Cup Spot Is at Risk Ahead of Return From Injury

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has admitted that it is unlikely he will be included in Joachim Löw's World Cup squad this summer after spending the last eight months on the treatment table.

The 32-year-old suffered a metatarsal injury after matchday four earlier this campaign, with the Bavarians' back up Sven Ulreich deputising in between the sticks under both Carlo Ancelotti and Jupp Heynckes.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

But with Neuer now in the final stages of his recovery, the Germany international has claimed that his lack of game time will likely give Marc-André ter Stegen a chance to impress as Die Mannschaft's number one this summer.

"I do not think it's imaginable that I go into such a tournament without match practice," Neuer told TZ ahead of Bayern's last game of the season.

But manager Heynckes has ruled out a return to Bayern Munich's first team this weekend, telling German publication Kicker that Neuer will not feature against Stuttgart this weekend, as well as in the DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt later this month.

Neuer has not only dropped down the rankings with his national team due to his injury, but there is now a widespread belief that Manchester United star David De Gea has overtaken the German as the best goalkeeper in the world.

The tournament in Russia this summer would have likely been Neuer's last chance to play in a major competition for his country.

However, one silver lining is that the former Schalke star's self-proclaimed belief that he won't be at the World Cup this summer will offer some of Germany's wide array of goalkeeping talents a chance to step up.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)