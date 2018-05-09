Cardiff City Eye Crystal Palace Midfielder James McArthur to Provide 'Premier League Experience'

Cardiff City are targeting Scotland midfielder James McArthur days after securing Premier League football for next season according to Inside Wales Sport.

McArthur is one of a just a number of players Cardiff have ben linked with since their promotion was confirmed on Sunday following a goalless draw with Reading.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

This would mean a reunion for player and manager if this transfer went through as Neil Warnock purchased James McArthur from Wigan for £7m, when he was the manager of Crystal Palace back in 2014.

After securing promotion, Warnock has emphasised bringing in Premier League experience to his squad, and the 30-year-old McArthur definitely fits that description.

The Bluebirds may find it challenging to persuade the Palace man to move to Wales however, as McArthur only agreed a new two-year contract yesterday.

However, Neil Warnock is clearly an admirer of McArthur, who has also been heavily linked with a move to Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

Central midfield is an area Cardiff will need to strengthen next season. Craig Bryson and Marko Grujic's loans have expired and will head back to Derby County and Liverpool respectively. Another issue is whether Aron Gunnarsson will commit to the Welsh club after admitting he would only consider a new deal if Cardiff City got promoted. That situation remains unclear.

Just like that season, Warnock is trying to get his business done early, especially with the transfer window closing in mid-August. James McArthur is the ideal player that Warnock is looking for to strengthen his side and will add the experience Cardiff need to have any chance of a more successful season in the Premier League.