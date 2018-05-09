How to Watch Chelsea vs. Huddersfield Town: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Chelsea vs. Huddersfield in the Premier League on Wednesday, May 9.

By Nihal Kolur
May 09, 2018

Chelsea hosts Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, May 9, as the Premier League season winds down.

Chelsea currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table with 69 points, just two behind fourth place Tottenham. Chelsea will need to continue its tremendous form and hope for a Tottenham defeat in order to secure a place in next season's Champions League. Antonio Conte's side has won their past five games, with the most recent coming on Sunday in a 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, is in danger of relegation as it enters Wednesday in 17th place in the table, just three points clear of the drop zone. It can clinch safety with a win or draw, though in its last match against Chelsea, Huddersfield was defeated 3-1. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)