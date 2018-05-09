Chelsea hosts Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, May 9, as the Premier League season winds down.

Chelsea currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table with 69 points, just two behind fourth place Tottenham. Chelsea will need to continue its tremendous form and hope for a Tottenham defeat in order to secure a place in next season's Champions League. Antonio Conte's side has won their past five games, with the most recent coming on Sunday in a 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, is in danger of relegation as it enters Wednesday in 17th place in the table, just three points clear of the drop zone. It can clinch safety with a win or draw, though in its last match against Chelsea, Huddersfield was defeated 3-1.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

