Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals the Reason for Not Celebrating His Goal Against Barcelona on Sunday

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the reason why he refused to celebrate after scoring an equaliser against Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico.

The Portuguese superstar looked unusually sombre after he scored in the 14th minute to cancel out Luis Suarez's opening goal - a surprising reaction to scoring against Madrid's hated rivals. 

It turns out that Ronaldo's lack of celebration was due to the ill health of his former manager and mentor Sir Alex Ferguson. The Manchester United legend was admitted to hospital last week with a brain haemorrhage.

"How could I cheer if the man who taught me how to play football is fighting for his life in the hospital?" said Ronaldo, quoted by the Daily Star.

Ferguson is now reported to be awake and talking following emergency surgery, but Ronaldo was clearly concerned for the man who brought him to Old Trafford from Sporting CP for £12m in 2003.

Despite Ronaldo's muted celebration, Sunday's Clasico was no less fierce than usual, with Barcelona's Sergi Roberto shown a straight red card before half time with the score at 1-1.

Lionel Messi restored Barcelona's lead in the second half but Gareth Bale's sublime goal levelled the scores once more. Neither side could get a winner, meaning that Barcelona are only three games away from going the entire La Liga season unbeaten.

Real Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26.

