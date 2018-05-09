Eden Hazard Quashes Exit Talk As He Claims Playing Champions League Football Is 'Not a Priority'

As Chelsea's opportunity to play top level European football in 2018/19 hangs in the balance, Blues' talisman Eden Hazard has assuaged fears that failing to qualify for the Champions League could see him leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

With two games left to play this season, fifth-placed Chelsea realistically need to win both to stand a chance finishing in the Premier League's top four and securing one of the much-coveted Champions League spots.

Tottenham and Liverpool currently sit two and three points ahead of Hazard's side, but recent Chelsea's win over the Reds - who only have one game left to play - has opened the door to a late change in the standings.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

While Chelsea host Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night before travelling to Newcastle United on the final day of the season on May 13, Hazard has played down the personal importance of attaining Champions League.

The Belgium international insisted that he and his family are happy in London and, crucially, that the Champions League is 'not a priority'.

Speaking in a video interview with SFR, he said: "I hope [the fans] don’t want to see me leave.

VIDEO: Chelsea Star Laughs Off Move to Man Utd & Says There's 'No Chance' of Him Joining Red ... @KavanFlavius https://t.co/lumno4Hi7v — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) May 7, 2018

"I’m doing good things here. I’m happy here. Things can move, or they may not move. We’ll see. The public adore me, I love my teammates, my family are good here.

"Of course I want to play in the Champions League, but it isn’t a priority."

Hazard, who has yet to put pen to paper on a new contract extension despite reports of ongoing talks, has - along with his teammate Thibaut Courtois - been linked with Real Madrid for some time. However, the attacker latest comments will surely settle fans' nerves ahead of what is a crucial period for Chelsea.